Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,375 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $420.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

