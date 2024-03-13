Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Shares of MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.01 and its 200-day moving average is $367.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

