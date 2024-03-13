Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $47,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $402.55 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

