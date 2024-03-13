Morgan Stanley Acquires 100,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.97% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $305,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.