Morgan Stanley Acquires 428,310 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Cameco worth $307,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

