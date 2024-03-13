Morgan Stanley Acquires 639,521 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.22% of Avery Dennison worth $326,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.