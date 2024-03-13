Morgan Stanley Acquires 90,581 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Align Technology worth $310,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.26.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

