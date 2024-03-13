Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.71% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $299,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $296.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

