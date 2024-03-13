Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of HSBC worth $330,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HSBC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.31%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.42%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.