Morgan Stanley Buys 118,706 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Rio Tinto Group worth $284,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

