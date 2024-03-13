Morgan Stanley Buys 19,833 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Steel Dynamics worth $280,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

