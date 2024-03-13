Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.97% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $302,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.