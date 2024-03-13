Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of KE worth $297,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.