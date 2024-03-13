Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Hilton Worldwide worth $305,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.