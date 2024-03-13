Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Targa Resources worth $325,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 116.2% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 86.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $105.71.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

