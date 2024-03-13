Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $322,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.4 %

COLM stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.