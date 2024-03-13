Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.42% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $326,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VONG stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $86.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

