Morgan Stanley Has $283.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.62% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $283,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,694,000 after acquiring an additional 376,704 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after buying an additional 3,326,370 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.