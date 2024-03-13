Morgan Stanley Has $283.92 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $283,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

