Morgan Stanley Has $288.09 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,987 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Quanta Services worth $288,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,631,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $241.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

