Morgan Stanley Has $288.36 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 13.12% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $288,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

