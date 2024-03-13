Morgan Stanley Has $297.02 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.92% of CMS Energy worth $297,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

