Morgan Stanley Has $297.99 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $297,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

