Morgan Stanley Has $300.46 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 290,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of HP worth $300,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

