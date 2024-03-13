Morgan Stanley Has $301.01 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.95% of Blackbaud worth $301,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $15,731,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,591,091.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

