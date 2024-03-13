Morgan Stanley Has $307.13 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Genuine Parts worth $307,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

