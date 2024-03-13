Morgan Stanley Has $310.53 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.44% of Nordson worth $310,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $263.87 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.