Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Canadian National Railway worth $311,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $324,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,585,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,773,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

