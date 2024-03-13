Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.47% of Manhattan Associates worth $300,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 184.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

