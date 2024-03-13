Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of ANSYS worth $300,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $337.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

