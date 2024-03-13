Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Baker Hughes worth $333,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

