Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,342,893 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Suncor Energy worth $322,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

