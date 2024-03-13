Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,305 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $296,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7 %

MTD stock opened at $1,289.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,211.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.