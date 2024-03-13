Morgan Stanley Purchases 31,813 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.01% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $301,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
