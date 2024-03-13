Morgan Stanley Purchases 31,813 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.01% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $301,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

