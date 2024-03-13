Morgan Stanley Purchases 369,317 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.95% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $281,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

