Morgan Stanley Purchases 40,254 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Toyota Motor worth $291,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

TM opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $253.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.