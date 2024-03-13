Morgan Stanley Purchases 914 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.93% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $303,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,745.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,652.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,556.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,312.00 and a 1-year high of $1,809.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

