Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Invitation Homes worth $285,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

