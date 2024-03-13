Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.32% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $322,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

