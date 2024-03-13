Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,178,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Baidu worth $282,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 8.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Baidu by 122.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

