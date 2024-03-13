Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Capital One Financial worth $311,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

