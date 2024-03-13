Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of SBA Communications worth $289,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

