Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $330,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

