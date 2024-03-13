Morgan Stanley Sells 1,002,944 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,518,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 10.98% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $333,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,749 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

