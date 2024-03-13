Morgan Stanley Sells 1,090,618 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,618 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of VICI Properties worth $333,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

