Morgan Stanley Sells 113,515 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Arch Capital Group worth $310,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 654.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.