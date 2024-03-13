Morgan Stanley Sells 11,473 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556,242 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $308,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

