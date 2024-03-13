Morgan Stanley Sells 128,589 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.64% of Globant worth $304,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Globant Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $217.24 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.05.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

