Morgan Stanley Sells 2,462,157 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.62% of GitLab worth $322,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 23.9% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GitLab by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,959,201 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,866. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

