Morgan Stanley Sells 248,062 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,092,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $306,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TD opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

